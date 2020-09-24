Jill Biden will be in Bangor and Blue Hill on Friday to campaign for her husband, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The Biden campaign teased the former second lady’s appearance in Maine earlier this week. Jill Biden is expected to be in Bangor at 2:15 p.m. for an event on the economy. She will then go to Blue Hill to visit with lobstermen just after 4 p.m.





The presidential campaign in Maine between Biden and President Donald Trump, a Republican, has mostly played out in canvassing and virtual events. But the state has started to see a little bit more action recently, with two of President Donald Trump’s sons making the rounds in Maine over the last week.

Biden’s campaign is slowly beginning to ramp up in-person events during the coronavirus pandemic. Jill Biden was in New Hampshire last week for events with Doug Emhoff, the husband of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, the vice presidential nominee.

The focus is leaning again towards Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, which carries one electoral vote that Trump carried in 2016 by 10 points. However, Biden has maintained a slight edge in the swing district in 2020 polls there while holding a bigger lead statewide.