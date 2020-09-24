The body of a missing Knox County man who was reported missing earlier this morning has been found.

Robert “Bob” Conrad, 81 of St. George, was last seen walking east behind his residence off Wallston Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday.





Conrad — who suffered from dementia and was hard of hearing — apparently became disoriented and wandered into the woods near his residence, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Thursday afternoon.

Using a police dog, Maine Wardens found Conrad on the edge of a bog behind his house. Authorities suspect that Conrad died of hypothermia.

His body was taken to Hall’s funeral home in Waldoboro to be analyzed by a state medical examiner.