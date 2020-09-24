The Maine Warden Service is searching for a missing St. George man.

Robert “Bob” Conrad, 81, was last seen walking east behind his home off Wallston Road at 4 p.m. Wednesday.





St. George is about 20 miles east of Waldoboro.

Conrad is described as 6 feet 2 inches, 160 pounds and has blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a dark blue jacket with a beige ball cap on and L.L. Bean duck boots.

He also has dementia and is hard of hearing, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Thursday morning.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about Conrad’s whereabouts to call public safety dispatchers in Augusta at 207-624-7076.