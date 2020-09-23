The York County Jail inmate who died Sunday had previously recovered from the coronavirus but will not be counted as a COVID-19 death, the state said Tuesday.

Jason Daigle, 47 of Berwick died at Maine Medical Center in Portland after complaining of a “medical issue” the night before, York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said Monday.





Daigle was deemed to have recovered from the illness at the time of his death, which is the main reason the state isn’t counting it as related to the jail’s COVID-19 outbreak, Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a Tuesday press briefing.

Jason Daigle, 47 of Berwick and an inmate at York County Jail, died Sunday after experiencing a “medical issue.” (Credit: Courtesy of the Daigle family)

King did not specify what “medical issue” Daigle experienced prior to his death but said an autopsy was pending. Daigle was being held on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

The Maine CDC is still investigating the ongoing outbreak at the York County Jail in Alfred, which has become the site of Maine’s largest outbreak in a correctional facility to date, with at least 86 people — including 48 inmates — infected.

The outbreak began after a jail employee who attended an Aug. 7 wedding in the Katahdin region introduced it into the facility. That wedding has been linked to more than 170 cases of COVID-19 across Maine and eight deaths so far.

Seven of those deaths were among residents at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, where an employee carried the virus over after contracting it from a parent who had been infected by a child who attended the Aug. 7 wedding, health officials have said.