An inmate at York County Jail died Sunday.

The inmate, whose identity won’t be released until next of kin is notified, complained of a “medical issue” around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and was brought to a local hospital, York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said Monday.





The inmate was moved to Maine Medical Center later that night where he died the following afternoon.

Medical personnel were present at the time of his death, King said. An autopsy is currently pending.

The York County Jail in Alfred is the site of Maine’s largest outbreak to date in a correctional facility, with at least 86 people — including 48 inmates — infected. The outbreak at the jail began after a jail employee who attended an Aug. 7 wedding in the Katahdin region introduced it into the facility.

King did not say whether the inmate who died was one of the inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19, and he did not specify what the “medical issue” was.

The wedding is now linked with more than 170 cases of COVID-19 throughout Maine and eight deaths so far, with none of the deaths among people who attended the wedding. Seven of the eight who died were residents at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, where public health officials say an employee introduced the virus after contracting it from a parent who had become infected from another child who attended the Aug. 7 wedding.