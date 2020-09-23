Water company Poland Spring said Wednesday it will build a 10-megawatt solar project at its bottling plant in Hollis that will be one of the largest contiguous solar arrays in the state.

The 47-acre array is expected to supply up to 25 percent of the current energy requirement at the plant. It is in the state permitting application process now. The groundbreaking is expected to happen next April and the plant should go online in the spring of 2022, according to Poland Spring’s parent, Nestle Waters North America.





Nestle said it expects the annual greenhouse gas emission reductions from this project to be the equivalent to removing more than 2,500 passenger vehicles from the road every year. The 10 megawatts is equivalent to powering nearly 2,000 homes, it said.

The project aims to align with the greenhouse gas emission reduction goals set by Gov. Janet Mills, said Cameron Lorrain, Nestle Waters North America’s northeast regional technical and production director.

The Democratic governor signed legislation in 2019 to help boost renewable energy in Maine. The aim is to reach 80 percent renewable energy statewide by 2030 and emission reductions of 80 percent by 2050. On Tuesday the Maine Public Utilities Commission approved 17 initial renewable energy projects under the legislation.

The project developer is EnterSolar of New York and the civil engineers are Sevee & Maher Engineers of Cumberland.