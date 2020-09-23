The Penquis Sex Trafficking Action Response Team (START) will host a free online film screening of “Gridshock,” a documentary about human trafficking, followed by a panel discussion with local experts on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 6:30-8 p.m. on Zoom.

“Gridshock” is a documentary exposing the hidden reality behind sex trafficking in the United States Community providers will be present at all events with information and resources for victims and survivors of sex trafficking and commercial exploitation.





The film features survivors of sex trafficking, local and federal law enforcement, advocates, politicians and a recovering sex addict. Some may find the content to be difficult to watch and viewers should use discretion. Advocates will be available before, during, and after the film for anyone needing support. Please call Rape Response Services at 1-800-871-7741 or Partners for Peace at 1-800-863-9909.

Registration is required at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/STARTregistration.

The Penquis Sex Trafficking Action Response Team (START) is a multidisciplinary team committed to ending sex trafficking and commercial exploitation and serving its victims throughout the Penobscot and Piscataquis County region. Penquis START is co-chaired by advocates from Partners for Peace and Rape Response Services and includes community partners like CourageLIVES, Penobscot Indian Nation Domestic and Sexual Violence Advocacy Center, St. Joe’s Health Care, local and federal law enforcement, Shaw House, Preble Street, Pine Tree Legal Assistance and many more.