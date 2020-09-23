PORTLAND — Arkatechture has been named as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Maine. This marks the third consecutive year for the growing Fintech company. The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management – Maine State Council (MESHRM) and Best Companies Group.

Arkatechture is a Maine-based fintech company that has been making waves in the credit union data & technology industry over the past two years with the success of their Arkalytics data warehouse and analytics platform. Company founder and CEO Jamie Jackson said Arkalytics adoption has proven the need for flexible and affordable business intelligence and analytics solutions for credit unions.





“We’re excited to see more credit unions recognizing the value of long-term investments into data and analytics,” Jackson said. “As credit unions within Maine and throughout the country adopt our products and services, our ability to create a great place to work only grows in magnitude.”

The list of Maine’s Credit Unions being recognized as a 2020 Best Places to Work in Maine is extensive. Here is a full list of Maine’s top Credit Unions to work for based on this years results:

● cPort Credit Union

● Downeast Credit Union

● Evergreen Credit Union

● Maine Savings Federal Credit Union

● Maine State Credit Union

● Midcoast Federal Credit Union

● PeoplesChoice Credit Union

● Saco Valley Credit Union

● The County Federal Credit Union

● Trademark Federal Credit Union

● TruChoice Federal Credit Union

● University Credit Union

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2020 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of 84 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250+ U.S. employees).

Arkatechture will be recognized in the Oct. 19 edition of Mainebiz where the rankings will be released for the first time.

About Arkatechture — Arkatechture is a technology company dedicated to empowering its clients with a better understanding of their business through data. Arkatechture works with companies big and small to help solve their data challenges and shows them how to leverage their data in brand new ways to help them grow. Need results-oriented, lean data solutions? Arkatechture can help. Visit http://www.arkatechture.com/contact to get in touch with one of their experts today.

About Arkalytics — Arkalytics is an end-to-end business intelligence solution that combines a fully managed cloud-based data warehouse with an entire suite of financial reports and executive dashboards. It serves as an advanced analytics and reporting platform that integrates disparate data sources into a single source of truth through an automated lean data pipeline.