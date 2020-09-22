With socially distanced beaches, extra outdoor dining, staycations and plenty of face coverings, the summer of 2020 looked different from years past. With the official start of fall, it’s time to look back at how Maine weathered its pandemic summer.
BDN photographers found themselves across the state and in traditional tourist hotspots such as Bar Harbor, Old Orchard Beach, Moosehead Lake and more. This is how these places looked.
June
Clockwise from left: Beachgoers enjoy a warm day at the Lily Bay State Park beach on Moosehead Lake on June 26; a kayaker paddles with their dog; visitors walk along the scenic beach; a boat cruises around Moosehead Lake. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN
Clockwise from left: People walk across Main Street in Bar Harbor on June 24; a man on a bicycle rides down a nearly empty Main Street; Sgt. Chris Wharff of the Bar Harbor Police Department wheels a parking meter coin collection cart past patio tables stacked at Bar Harbor Beer Works; Celeste Deeny (left), manager of Island Artisans on Main Street in Bar Harbor, discusses a piece of jewelry with customer Megan Sprague of Hancock; the entrance station to Park Loop Drive at Acadia National Park; visitors walk along Main Street; John Corgan and daughter Emma stand in an empty Village Green. One of Maine’s biggest tourist towns looked different without many tourists because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN
Clockwise from left: Wearing matching masks, Anthony Sockabasin-Martin, 6, and his mom Lisa Sockabasin smile as they watch something on Lisa’s phone in Brewer on June 18. With temperatures reaching into the 90s, boaters hit Phillips Lake in Dedham on June 19. Jack Wright, 4, and other children play on the playground at Fairmount Park on June 17. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN
Two people hang out at the end of a short breakwater near Portland’s East End Beach on June 18 as the temperature got into the 80s. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN
July
Clockwise from top: People dine outdoors in West Market Square on July 30 where Broad Street has been closed; people dine at Blaze; West Market Square. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik
August
Oliver Davis of Cumberland fishes with his twin, 9-year-old children — Eli and Dahlia Irving-Davis — on the Spring Point Light breakwater in South Portland on Monday. “Dad, is fishing in our blood?” Eli asked. “Yeah, his father said,” laughing. “Now don’t jinks us.” Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN
People walk down Main Street in downtown Castine and boats float in the harbor on Aug. 26. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN
Clockwise from left: Dick Connolly rests for a moment while strolling around Bug Light in South Portland the afternoon of Aug. 17; an open boat is seen through a bunch of goldenrod as it skirts the shore; a woman walks along the shore with her shoes in her hands. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN
