The talk "The Road to Maine's New Climate Action Plan" will take place at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.

Speaker: Dr. Cassaundra Rose, senior science analyst and climate council coordinator, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future The Maine Climate Council has been developing a State Climate Action Plan to address climate change that will be finalized by Dec. 1. Dr. Rose will talk about the process of putting together the Climate Action Plan so far and an overview of the climate change strategies being considered by the Climate Council. She will also discuss the initial recommendations from an equity assessment of the strategies by the University of Maine’s Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions.

Dr. Rose has more than 10 years of climate research, science communications and policy experience, with expertise in long-term shifts in land and oceanographic environments and their variability. She holds a M.S. in Geology from the University of California, Riverside and a Ph.D. in Earth and Environmental Science from Columbia University.