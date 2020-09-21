BELFAST — On Wednesday evening, Sept. 23, on the lawn of The First Church in Belfast, 104 Church Street, we will be holding a vigil to raise up Chief Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg at 6 p.m. Her loss has left many with great sadness as Justice Ginsberg was a valiant force for justice, equality and women’s rights in our country.

We will gather around the fire pit and you are welcome to bring a lawn chair. We will wear masks and be careful about social distancing. If you have a reading or poem you would like to share or a story to tell, please bring it along. All are welcome.