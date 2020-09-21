CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, continues its SoundCheck series of safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concerts in the auditorium Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tom Luther’s latest group, The Clockworks Ensemble, will present a program titled “While You Were Out,” performed on strings, brass and computer.

“While You Were Out” features music that Luther wrote while his wife, a Physician Assistant, was on a two-week Federal Emergency Deployment to Massachusetts. Luther said he got up each morning she was gone and sketched these pieces, which in one way or another capture the mix of emotions he experienced while she was gone.





“At once very proud of her for volunteering, and also terrified of what could happen,” he said. “Most prevalent to me was a distorted sense of the passage of time, and all these works deal with time in slightly different ways.”

Joining him for this performance are Abigail Nash on violin and viola; and Mike Whitehead on flugelhorn and bass. Luther will perform on keyboards, laptop and guitar.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., safety protocols in place; note that face coverings are required while in the building. Advance-only tickets are $10 via www.camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. Seats will be assigned on a first come/first served basis. The show also will be livestreamed on the opera house’s Facebook page.