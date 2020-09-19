BANGOR — A local volunteer group has submitted a proposal for the Development of property located at 16 Everett Street in Bangor. The plan is to build an actual Tent City for disadvantaged Mainers who have resisted more traditional methods of social reintegration. The group aims to reduce complaints by landowners and local businesses while providing a safe area for the homeless to camp in their tent.

The group’s founder has said, “Every year they build little tent cities. Every year they get kicked out and cleaned up after but it doesn’t solve the problem. This proposal will safely manage the issue by providing waste management, showers, toilets, handwashing stations and even an area for the preparation, storage, and cooking of food.”.

Several sponsors have stepped forward to help. Anyone interested in the project proposal should be vocal about your support for this plan. Contact the City of Bangor, Business & Economic Development office at 207-992-4280 or comm.dev@bangormaine.gov and show your support for the Tent City proposal for the Development of 16 Everett Street before Tuesday, Sept. 22.



You can also join the meeting on Zoom by going to https://www.bangormaine.gov/calendar. It is noted that events on the City’s calendar are tentative until the Friday before the week of the event.