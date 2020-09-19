SACO – Every community in Maine has frontline workers that have played a critical role in fighting through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. To thank those that have worked so hard to keep their communities going, Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI), Maine’s oldest bank, will be honoring local individuals and businesses in York and Cumberland counties in its upcoming “Heart and Soul of the Community” campaign.

The campaign will focus on those in the most affected industries, including healthcare workers, grocers, and delivery workers. The Bank will feature individuals and their stories on social media and in print, radio and television advertisements, which will also include tips for community members on creative ways to support these industries. Several of the stories have already been posted to the bank’s website and can be found here. The bank is also providing “thank you” meals and gifts from local restaurants and shops to show appreciation for the efforts of frontline workers.





“Frontline workers have kept our communities afloat during the pandemic, putting themselves at risk to help our communities continue moving forward,” said Bob Quentin, president and CEO of SBSI. “They are still in need of our support and encouragement, and we want to let them know that we recognize and appreciate their sacrifices.”

Additionally, SBSI recently partnered with the GoodCoin Foundation to implement its charitable giving platform, which will allow customers participating in online banking to directly donate to select organizations. The bank plans to match up to $10,000 in donations to support the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine. SBSI is also currently offering a customer-only coin exchange, and plans to match five percent of the total exchanged amount up to $25,000 in donations to local charities.

About Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution — Founded in 1827, Saco & Biddeford Savings is Maine’s oldest bank. For over 190 years, SBSI has continued to meet the ever-changing needs of the customers and communities it serves. Fulfilling its commitment to mutuality and being In It Together, SBSI has contributed more than $4 million to area organizations over the last 10 years. For more information, visit http://www.sbsavings.bank, Instagram at @SBSavings, Facebook at @sacobiddefordsavings, or visit one of their locations in Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Portland, Scarborough, South Portland or Westbrook. Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.