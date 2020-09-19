Commander Terra McIntyre Gray of Millinocket was recently awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM). The award is bestowed upon members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguished themselves by outstanding meritorious achievement to the United States.

The medal was awarded to Gray for her outstanding meritorious service while serving as Executive Officer, Naval Support Activity (NAVSUPPACT) Hampton Roads. Gray’s extraordinary vision and energy ensured the delivery of superior integrated shore capabilities to the U.S. Navy’s Fleet, Fighter, and Family.





With a staff of close to 600 military and civilian personnel supporting six annexes across three cities and two states, and engaging with our most senior Navy and North Atlantic Treaty Organization Headquarters outside of Washington, D.C., her position at NAVSUPPACT Hampton Roads is highly visible and proactively managed by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC).

Within her tenure, she provided expert guidance and oversight of base operations, customer and community service and facility management. A dynamic problem solver, she redefined the Installation Training Team and Emergency Management Program and aggressively established business practices and training programs to overcome a myriad of issues. As a result, a number of programs were re-energized, resulting in more efficient and improved five-star service to the installations’ tenants.

Gray played a pivotal role in the reopening of the installation during COVID-19. She ensured policies and procedures were aligned with Federal, Department of Defense, Department of Navy, local, regional and state guidelines to provide a framework for transitioning through each phase, for recalling employees, for handling employees who test positive for COVID-19, who became ill or symptomatic, and/or who are exposed to a COVID-19 positive/symptomatic individual, while ensuring the health and safety of the Total Force: active and reserve service members, uniformed and civilian as well as families in response to COVID-19.

Moreover, she vigorously drove systematic changes to the installation’s manning and training programs resulting in major enhancements to base operations, safety, security, and Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection Posture. Under her direct leadership and supervision, the command was back to back fiscal year recipients of the Navy Installations Command Retention Excellence Award, Navy Exchange Bingham Award, and Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalt Award for excellence in lodging management.

“Serving is not just a job for me, but has been my whole life. It has been an honor to have been selected to be the Executive Officer” said Gray. “I think what has made this tour successful for me is the NSA Team and the tenants onboard! I am grateful to have been afforded the opportunity to serve and lead such a supportive and engaged team; my achievements are due to their achievements and successes!”

Gray’s exceptional professionalism, personal initiative, and loyal devotion to duty reflected great credit upon her and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.

In 1993, Gray graduated from Stearns High School in Millinocket and enlisted in the US Navy before receiving her commission from NROTC University of Washington, Seattle in 2000. She is the daughter of Mr. Jammey and Lillian Legassey and Mr. Richard McIntyre, Sr. She currently resides in Chesapeake, Virginia. With her husband LCDR Daniel Gray, USCG (Ret) and three beautiful daughters – Hattie, Cali and Meridian… and yellow lab – Frisco.

Gray is currently enroute to U.S. Fleet Forces Command to assume duties as Fleet Metrics Lead in Norfolk, Virginia.