PORTLAND — What better way to celebrate community and raise money in Maine then by turning to the lobster roll.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, Our Lady of Hope Parish in Portland will hold a drive-thru lobster roll dinner after the 4:30 p.m. Mass at St. Pius X Church (approximately 5:30 p.m.), located on 492 Ocean Avenue in Portland.





The meal will include a lobster roll, coleslaw, potato chips and a cookie. Each meal is $15 per person, with all proceeds benefiting Our Lady of Hope Parish. Due to the pandemic, many parish fundraisers have been canceled over the course of the last several months.

All orders must be pre-paid to ensure an accurate count and no cash will be accepted on the day of the dinner due to virus precautions.

To participate, call Paul LeBlond at 207-253-9856 or Andy Litcher at 207-653-5356 to reserve your meals. Then, pay for your meals by dropping a check (made out to Our Lady of Hope Parish) in the church basket; mail your payment to the parish office at 673 Stevens Avenue, Portland, ME 04103-2640; or pay online at the parish’s WeShare site (https://ourladyofhopeportland.weshareonline.org/).

All orders need to be placed by Monday, Sept. 21.

For more information about the fundraiser, contact the parish at 207-797-7026.