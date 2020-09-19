The Maine Association of Conservation Districts is offering free regional webinars to highlight how to protect Maine forests from invasive forest pests. Webinars will be presented by local Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) staff and will focus on statewide and regional pest problems. ME Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry staff will be on hand with information on current local forest pest management issues. Presentations are scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 3-4 p.m. (Knox-Lincoln SWCD); Thursday, Oct. 1 from 4-5 p.m. (Cumberland SWCD); Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 3-4 p.m. (Penobscot SWCD); and Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 9-10 a.m. (Central Aroostook SWCD).

There are already several invasive forest pests targeting Maine’s trees and spreading throughout the state including emerald ash borer, hemlock woolly adelgid, browntail moth and winter moth. And, there are additional invasive forest pests in neighboring states that we don’t want moving to Maine, such as Asian longhorned beetle, spotted lanternfly and oak wilt, all of which have the potential for devastating effects on our forest, landscape and agricultural tree species. Join us to learn how to identify and report sightings of these potential threats – and how to keep them out of Maine.





Webinars are free and made possible through a cooperative agreement with the USDA-APHIS. Participants may attend any webinar that is in their region or at the most convenient date and time. Pre-registration is required at

http://www.cumberlandswcd.org/conservation-shop/have-you-seen-me-invasive-forest-pest-webinar. Participants will receive information on how to join the webinar after they register. For questions or more information, please contact Amy at Penobscot SWCD at 207-947-6622 Ext. 3 or amy.polyot@penobscotswcd.org.

*A CEU credit of 1 hour of Category 1 for annual forester renewal is available.