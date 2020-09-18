An Addison man who was reported missing last week was found dead inside a car submerged underwater.

Daniel F. Beauregard, 76, was reported missing on Sept. 8, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. He was last seen leaving the Down East Community Hospital in Machias around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities found Beauregard inside a submerged vehicle at the South Addison Town Landing on Sept. 12.

He experienced cognitive issues, the Washing County Sheriff’s Office said. They don’t believe foul play is involved and the cause of death is still under investigation.