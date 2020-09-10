The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old Addison man last seen leaving a hospital in Machias two days ago.

Daniel F. Beauregard. Credit: Courtesy Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel F. Beauregard was last seen at Down East Community Hospital in Machias on Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m. Beauregard is a white, 5’6” tall man weighing about 209 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He suffers from cognitive issues and was last seen driving a 2014 Red Ford Focus, with Maine license plate 7893A2, officials said.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts or who sees him should call 911 or the Washington County Regional Communication Center at 207-255-8308.