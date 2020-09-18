Maine’s workforce added approximately 6,100 nonfarm payroll jobs during the month of August as a gradual recovery from the coronavirus pandemic continued, a report from the state labor department said Friday.

Most of the jobs were in the leisure and hospitality industries, as well as some in health care, social assistance, professional and business services and retail trade sectors. More than 100 jobs were added to the public sector — most of which were temporary census workers for the federal government.





Manufacturing jobs dropped by 1,000 last month, but the state anticipates a rebound next month after Bath Iron Works reached an agreement with its union members near month’s end, ending a two-month long strike.

While more than 49,000 jobs have been recovered since the April nadir, the August total remained down 55,300 from February, according to the DOL. The number of jobs in every sector remained below the February level.

The unemployment rate has also decreased to 6.9 percent from 9.9 percent in July. Between February and August, the highest rates of jobs losses were in the leisure and hospitality, information, manufacturing and private education sectors.