Westbrook Public Safety, along with Saco & Biddeford Savings (SBSI) and the Westbrook Hannaford, have cancelled their annual Kids Safety Day due to COVID-19. Kids Safety Day will now consist of virtual resources, family activities and prizes.

In past years, Kids Safety Day has included multi-sport helmet fittings and safety checks, CPR demonstrations, blood pressure screenings, seatbelt simulators, child ID kits and more. The event has served as an important way for parents to make sure they are up to date on proper safety techniques, and to open community engagement around keeping kids safe.

“Kids Safety Day is something our team looks forward to every year,” said Katrina Desjardins, SBSI Westbrook branch manager. “While we will miss the opportunity to connect with families across Westbrook, the Kids Safety Day Committee collectively felt it was in the best interest of our community to cancel this year’s event.”

In lieu of the in-person event, SBSI will host activities and giveaways on their Facebook page from Sept. 14-28, including a coloring contest for the chance to win various prizes. For more information on community resources and safety, visit http://www.westbrookmaine.com/325/Community-Programs-Services.