Hosted by the Maine Affiliate of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA)

WHAT





Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event. Thousands of families, friends, co workers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.

WHO

Contact: Nancy Patterson

Phone: 207-669-5212

Email Address: pattersonnancy68@gmail.com

WHEN

Sunday, Oct. 4

EVENT INFO

FREE REGISTRATION

A virtual walk is a real walk, but on your terms: You get choose your own course, you can walk in your driveway, neighborhood, in your house and even on a treadmill! Sign up now and participate in the virtual walk by raising money and awareness. Only virtual walker who raise $100 or more will be mailed a team hope t-shirt after the event All donations go towards HDSA

For more information: Visit https://hdsa.org/.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities usually during their prime working years and has no cure. Every child of a parent with HD has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the faulty gene that causes Huntington’s disease. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease. In less than 10% of cases, juvenile Huntington’s disease (JHD) affects children & adolescents. JHD usually has a more rapid progression rate than adult onset HD; the earlier the onset, the faster JHD progresses. HD is described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases – simultaneously. HD is characterized by a triad of symptoms, including progressive motor dysfunction, behavioral disturbance and cognitive decline.

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America is the premier nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by HD. From community services and education to advocacy and research, HDSA is the world’s leader in providing help for today and hope for tomorrow for people with HD and their families.

To learn more about Huntington’s disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, visit www.HDSA.org or call 1-(800)345-HDSA.