HAMPDEN — Cianbro representatives want the public to know the company will be closing down the Emerson Mill Road at the I-95 bridges starting the night/morning of Thursday and Friday, Sept. 24-25. Road closures will start at 8 p.m. and go to 4 a.m. — this should only last a couple of nights. Cianbro will be closing the Emerson Mill Road a few more times later this fall for bridge demolition.