Jesup Memorial Library events

BAR HARBOR — Celebrate your first time during a virtual Words Unleashed! Story Slam with the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The theme of this slam is “my first time” and everyone is welcome to share a story that fits the theme.

Maybe it was your first time in Bar Harbor or your first time driving a car. Attendees are welcome to interpret the theme any way they want. Join emcee Jeff Miller and tell your story! The setup of the story slam is similar to “The Moth” Radio Hour on NPR. All stories are true, first-person stories that are around five minutes. At the end of each slam, the theme for the next slam is chosen.





Registration for this event is required. To register visit https://jesuplibrary.org/event/septemberslam to fill out the form or email kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.

Join No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Christina Baker Kline as she talks about her newest book “The Exiles” in conversation with award-winning Maine author Monica Wood on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. with the Jesup Memorial Library. This virtual discussion will take place on Zoom.

“The Exiles” captures the hardship, oppression, opportunity and hope of women’s lives focusing on the story of English convicts and an orphaned Aboriginal girl in 19th-century Australia. While most English convicts transported to Australia were men, 25,000 were women. Kline recreates the beginnings of a new society in a beautiful and challenging land, telling the story of Australia from a new perspective, through the experiences of Evangeline, Hazel and Mathinna. While life in Australia is punishing and often brutally unfair, it is also, for some, an opportunity: for redemption, for a new way of life, for unimagined freedom.

Library Journal writes, “Although men are credited for ‘discovering’ and ‘taming’ Australia, they play a very small role in this 19th-century-set novel from Kline, which tells of the women’s stories — not only that of the convicts, but also those who came freely, and, most important, those who were there first — the Aboriginal people. Both uplifting and heartbreaking, this beautifully written novel doesn’t flinch from the ugliness of the penal system but celebrates the courage and resilience of both the first peoples and the settlers who came after, voluntarily or not, to create a new home for themselves and their children.”

And Kirkus writes, “Monumental. This episode in history gets a top-notch treatment by Kline, one of our foremost historical novelists. This fascinating 19th-century take on Orange Is the New Black is subtle, intelligent, and thrillingly melodramatic.”

A No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of eight novels, including “Orphan Train” and “A Piece of the World,” Kline is published in 40 countries. Her novels have received the New England Prize for Fiction, the Maine Literary Award and a Barnes & Noble Discover Award, among other prizes, and have been chosen by hundreds of communities, universities and schools as “One Book, One Read” selections. Her essays, articles, and reviews have appeared in publications such as the New York Times and the NYT Book Review, The Boston Globe, The San Francisco Chronicle, LitHub, Psychology Today and Salon. She splits her time between New York City and Mount Desert Island.

Wood is a novelist, memoirist and playwright. Her most recent novel, “The One-in-a-Million Boy,” has been published in 22 languages in 30 countries and won a Nautilus Award and the New England Society Book Award. She is also the author of “When We Were the Kennedys,” a New England bestseller, Oprah magazine summer-reading pick and winner of the May Sarton Memoir Award and the Maine Literary Award. She lives in Maine. Copies of “The Exiles” as well as the rest of Kline’s and Wood’s other books can be purchased from co-sponsor Sherman’s Books at any of their locations, on their website shermans.com or by calling 207-288-3161.

Registration for this event is required to receive the Zoom link. To register fill out the online form at https://jesuplibrary.org/event/kline or email kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.

The Jesup Memorial Library is creating a public library for the 21st century, this includes adding a new addition to our historic building. Join the architects the Jesup is working with as well as an architectural historian to learn how the two parts will work together and reflect each other on Monday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. during a virtual talk on Zoom.

First, Earle G. Shettleworth, Jr., former state historian and the longest-serving director of the Maine Historic Preservation Commission, will place the architecture of the Jesup in its historic context. Then, Pamela Hawkes, principal at Scattergood Design and a Professor of Practice in Historic Preservation at the University of Pennsylvania School of Design, will talk about researching the Jesup’s Historic Preservation Plan and will highlight some of its special features.

Finally, Scott Simons, principal at Scott Simons Architects, will demonstrate how the modern building speaks for itself but also enhances the historic Jesup building. The talk will be moderated by Sarge Gardiner a partner at Robert A.M. Stern Architects. Shettleworth attended Deering High School, Colby College and Boston University and was the recipient of honorary degrees from Bowdoin College and the Maine College of Art. He became architectural historian for the Maine Historic Preservation Commission in 1973 and director in 1976. He retired from that position in 2015. Shettleworth has lectured and written extensively on Maine history and architecture and has served as State Historian since 2004. Hawkes is a national leader in historic preservation and the integration of contemporary design within historic settings. She directed a wide variety of award-winning design projects over twenty-six years as Principal with Ann Beha Architects in Boston, including the Liberty Hotel, Boston’s Symphony Hall, the Cambridge Public Library and the Currier Museum of Art. She has led multi-disciplinary teams to create strategies for landmarks owned by the National Park Service, National Trust for Historic Preservation and the General Services Administration, as well as non-profit clients such as the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Past service also includes the Boston Landmarks Commission, the Massachusetts Historical Commission and the U.S. Committee of the International Council on Monuments and Sites. Pamela is NCARB-certified, and a licensed architect in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and New York. Simons has over 30 years of professional experience and is well known for his thoughtful and innovative solutions to complex projects. Scott’s commitment to designing buildings of exceptional beauty and substance underscore all of Scott Simons Architecture’s projects. His drive to find the best possible solutions for our projects energizes the studio and makes the design process a dynamic experience for our clients. Simons is a founding member of the Portland Society of Architects and is on the AIA Maine Board of Directors. Scott has served as a design critic at the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University and Northeastern University, among many others.

Registration is required for this event. To register visit jesuplibrary.org/events/building and fill out the form or email kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.