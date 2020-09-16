Another worker has tested positive for the coronavirus at Bath Iron Works.

It’s the first coronavirus case at the shipyard since the end of a weekslong strike, and brings the total number of cases reported there since March to 10.





The worker who tested positive was last at the shipyard on Sept. 9, the company said Tuesday. All people who may have had contact with the worker have been notified, and BIW said that cleaning and disinfecting was undertaken immediately.

The first coronavirus case at the shipyard was reported in mid-March. Attendance fell as much as 60 percent after that case became public.

The Bath shipyard, which the U.S. Navy considers “critical infrastructure,” has remained open since March 12, when the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Maine. The shipyard offered workers options for taking time off.

Its decision to remain open drew criticism from Maine lawmakers and union leadership.