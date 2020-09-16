The multicultural community forum “Where is U.S. Immirgration Law Headed?” will be presented by Beth Stickney, Esq. from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23 over Zoom by the Maine MultiCulural Center. Register at https://mainemulticulturalcenter.org/where-is-u-s-immigration-law-headed-presented-by-beth-stickney-esq/.

The current administration has dramatically reshaped U.S. immigration policy since 2017, but its efforts to end legal immigration have reached a crescendo since the COVID-19 outbreak. This discussion will update you on recent changes and their impact.

Stickney has specialized in Immigration and Nationality law and policy since 1986, and directs the Maine Business Immigration Coalition (MeBIC), engaging Maine’s business community in advocating for positive laws and policies impacting immigrants. She was the founding executive director of ILAP, the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, Maine’s only nonprofit statewide provider of immigration legal aid to low-income Maine residents, where she worked through June 2011. Stickney has also engaged in human rights and refugee and asylum work internationally, as a volunteer for Americas Watch (then Human Rights Watch-Americas) and then as a legal officer for ONUSAL, the U.N. observer mission in El Salvador in 1991 and 1992, and from 2012-15 with the Consiglio Italiano per i Rifugiati in Rome, Italy.