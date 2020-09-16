Northern Light Cardiology is pleased to share that Thomas Earl, MD, FACC, FSCAI has joined the team.

Dr. Earl earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Providence College and went on to attend medical school at SUNY Upstate Medical University. His extensive post-graduate training includes an internship, residency program, and two fellowships (in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology) at Alpert Medical School of Brown University, and Rhode Island Hospital/The Miriam Hospital in Providence.





Dr. Earl’s previous positions include medical director at Cardiac and Vascular Research Center of Northern Michigan and Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital. Since 2013, Dr. Earl has been an interventional cardiologist, also at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital.

Dr. Earl is a fellow of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions and the American College of Cardiology. His specialties include coronary artery interventions, chronic total occlusion interventions, radial artery catheterization, high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention, consultative cardiology, and clinical research. Dr. Earl has contributed to numerous medical publications and has been an investigator for several clinical research studies.

Dr. Earl is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease, and by the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology.

To reach Northern Light Cardiology and Dr. Earl, call 207-275-3800.