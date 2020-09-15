This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Tuesday reported 18 new coronavirus cases in the state.





Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,918. Of those, 4,415 have been confirmed positive, while 503 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Monday’s cumulative total to 4,900 down from 4,903, meaning there was an increase of 15 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (1), Aroostook (1), Cumberland (1), Oxford (5) and York (8) counties, state data show. Information about where additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

The latest death involved a Somerset County resident, bringing the statewide death toll to 137. Details about that case weren’t immediately available. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 432 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, with five in critical care.

Meanwhile, 43 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,280. That means there are 501 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 530 on Monday.

A majority of the cases — 2,818— have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday, there have been 339,099 negative test results out of 346,006 overall. About 1.7 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,257 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 653, 251 and 1,005 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (42), Franklin (53), Hancock (53), Kennebec (200), Knox (33), Lincoln (39), Oxford (89), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (62), Somerset (85), Waldo (73) and Washington (15) counties.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 6,557,802 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 194,674 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.