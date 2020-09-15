The other day, one of the cabbages in the garden began to split, so I snagged it, trimmed off all the coarse outer leaves, and shredded some for the most crunchy, juicy slaw I’ve eaten in a long time. Of course, I don’t have to tell any of you about the wonders of really fresh cabbage in slaw or any other dish. Over the years, we have offered up lots of slaw variations here, and as much as I love fresh slaw, I know some of this newly harvested cabbage will find its way into a cabbage fritter my friends Roger and Marny told me about.

They like it for lunch. It could be supper for vegetarian (or any other) households, or an ample side dish. Grill a couple sausages, or offer ham to go with it. Sprinkle it with bacon.





These cabbage fritters make an excellent supper. Credit: Courtesy of Martine Rose

This is a fine time to get out a mandolin to do the shredding if you have one; I do, and even though it doesn’t benefit me a bit to recommend it, I urge you to consider acquiring one. A food processor with the shredding blade just doesn’t do a fine enough job. Of course, a sharp chef’s knife is perfectly suited to the task. My young friend Brynn just bought her first good knife, a chef’s knife, and called up her boyfriend to report that she was the proud owner of a real “big girl’s knife.” As a vegetarian, she’ll be glad to have the power to chop through sweet potatoes and spaghetti squash, and of course, shred cabbage.

Cheese on top is lovely and optional. Think about a salad on the side, or maybe simply sliced tomatoes. The cabbage becomes quite tender and the top turns a golden brown.

Leftover supper fritter makes a good breakfast, by the way.

Cabbage Fritter

Serves 4-6

1/2 small cabbage, sliced thinly

1 small onion, sliced thinly

1/2 cup of flour

3 eggs, beaten

Vegetable oil

Grated cheese, to taste

Salt and pepper

Put the shredded cabbage and onion in a large bowl.

Add the flour and toss to distribute it through the cabbage and onion.

Add the beaten eggs and mix in.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Grease a large fry pan with a bit of oil and put the vegetable mixture in. Cover very tightly with a lid or foil.

Cook for 10 to 12 minutes on medium low heat.

Flip and add grated cheese, continue cooking until the cheese melts and the bottom is browned.