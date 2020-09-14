For families who need reliable internet connectivity for remote learning this school year, U.S. Cellular offers in-home, high-speed internet service in Maine. The service has easy, plug-and-play router installation and brings fast internet speeds and a dependable connection to homes, even in rural areas. Interested residents can go to http://www.uscellular.com/internet to view their plan options.

Some of the benefits of this high-speed internet service include:





• Consistent, fast internet speeds

• Works in any type of weather – enjoy uninterrupted internet service rain or shine.

• No overage charges or activation fees

• Ability to connect multiple devices– computers, tablets, Smart TV’s and gaming systems – to a Wi-Fi network, so the entire family can stay connected

• In-home router designed for easy set-up – just plug it in and it’s good to go

“It’s never been more important to have in-home internet that delivers the speed and reliability you need to stay connected,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England. “Our service is designed to be a superior alternative internet option for people who may have slow speeds, high costs or inconsistent service with their current provider. We want to ensure Maine families can connect with teachers, colleagues and loved ones no matter where they live.”

U.S. Cellular has high-speed internet plans to meet a variety of needs for families starting at just $50 per month. The service uses U.S. Cellular’s network and it can be conveniently added on to a customer’s bill. For more information, please go to uscellular.com/internet.

Taxes and charges such as USF and RCRF apply. Additional terms apply. See uscellular.com for details.

About U.S. Cellular — U.S. Cellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. It is ranked No. 1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study – Volume 2. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or http://www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.