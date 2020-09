FRANKFORT — The Frankfort Congregational Church, 42 Main Road South, is holding a takeout turkey supper with all the fixings on Saturday, Sept. 26, beginning at 4:30 p.m. and lasting until meals are sold out. Each meal includes roast turkey, mashed potatoes, peas, stuffing, gravy and homemade pies for a cost of $10.

Takeouts may be pre-ordered by calling 207-505-1928 between 1 and 3 on Sept. 26 for pick-up at 4:30.