1. Shimmy Time via Zoom – Every Wed./Fri. at 12 p.m. EST, Thu. at 6:15 p.m. EST

Dates: Starting Sept. 9 (every Wednesday at 12-12:50 p.m., every Friday at 12-12:50 p.m., and every Thursday at 6:15-7:05 p.m.)





All classes are now held on Zoom! Reserve your spot today!

http://rosanoreen.com/classes/shimmy

Energize your week! Drop in Wednesdays and Fridays at 12-12 p.m. EST or Thursdays at 6:15-7:05 p.m. and leave with a smile.

This fitness-oriented belly dance class welcomes people of all genders, backgrounds, and body types. Come learn movements and cultural context in a warm and supportive environment with great music and great company!

Wednesdays/Fridays 12:00-12:50 PM EST

Thursdays 6:15-7:05 PM EST

$12/drop-in or $60/six-class card

http://rosanoreen.com/classes/shimmy

Join us every week!

A lovely quote from a student about her experience:

“Learning something new might feel a little daunting, but it’s worth it – why? Because learning feels good and Rosa makes it accessible & fun. I learned to enjoy my body as I shimmied and shook-off my ideas about my abilities.” -S.S.

2. Ballet Basics for Adults – Online Drop-in Classes with Rosa!

Dates: Every Wednesday at 10:30a-11:45a, Every Sunday at 10:30a-11:45a, and every Thursday at 7:30p-8:45p (starting 9/9 and throughout the month)

Join us for Ballet Basics for Adults with Rosa Noreen on Zoom!

– Sundays, Wednesdays 10:30 am EST

– Thursdays 7:30 PM EST

– Drop in or get a class card!

– Sign up today! http://rosanoreen.com/classes/ballet/

Forget the stereotypes. Ballet is for all of us!

Ballet is a full body workout that leaves you feeling tall, strong, and graceful! Our current students range in age from 15 into their 60s, with all different backgrounds and experience levels.Through ballet, you’ll get great posture and balance, you’ll gently develop your flexibility, and you’ll strengthen your entire body.

Are you new to ballet? Check out Intro to Ballet! The next 6-week session starts Sun 9/13!

Ballet Basics

– Barre & Centre, Sun 10:30 AM EST, 75 min

– Barre-on-the-Floor, Wed 10:30 AM EST, 75 min

– Balance & Adagio, Thu 7:30 PM EST, 75 min

– Class recordings are available for a full week following each class.

– A strong technique class for folks who are ready for a bit more speed, balance, and travel!

– $17/drop-in or $85/six-class card (6 for the price of 5!)

Sign up today! http://rosanoreen.com/classes/ballet/

3. Free Try-It Online Dance Classes with Rosa – Wed 9/9

Date: September 9th, 2020 at 6p-7:45p

Reserve your spot today!

https://rosanoreen.com/events/freeonlineclass/

Yes, YOU are perfect for dance, right now.

You don’t need to lose or gain weight. You don’t need to have rhythm or be flexible. Just bring yourself and your sense of fun to learn something new this season in a warm and supportive environment.

– 6:00p-6:45p Try-It Ballet Class

Ballet is a full body workout that leaves you feeling tall, strong, and graceful. In this class, you’ll learn some of the foundation movements with careful guidance to ensure safe movement for everyone. Ballet improves your posture and balance, helps you develop flexibility safely, and strengthens your entire body. For this class, wear yoga/exercise clothes and non-grippy socks or ballet slippers.

– 7:00p-7:45p Try-It Belly Dance Class

Learn about movements, rhythms, and cultural context of Egyptian dance in this friendly and supportive class for total beginners!

Rosa’s classes are all online this season, so you can easily attend from home (or sneak away from work!) for some movement, joy and relief. People of all genders and body types are welcomed and affirmed. This class is open to folks who are 18+.

If you decide that you’d like to take more classes, a $10 discount on the upcoming 6-week Intro classes will be available to attendees for a limited time. However, there is never any pressure to do so. These classes are meant to help you learn about these different dance styles.

4. Belly Dance Special Topics – Three 3-week Courses – Online

Dates: Every Tuesday, 3 week Long Courses

-Session 1 September 15-29, 2020

-Session 2 October 6-27, 2020 (no class 10/13)

-Session 3 November 3-17, 2020

Reserve your spot today!

http://rosanoreen.com/classes/specialtopics/

Unique Methods of Technique and Expression

Arms Paths, Upper Body, and Veil

Sign up for one or all three of these 3-week special topic sessions with Rosa!

These classes are intended for dancers who are comfortable with the foundations of belly dance.

All classes are online through Zoom this season. Live attendance is encouraged, but class recordings are available to stream for a full week after each class so you can make your own schedule!

Tuesdays, 7:30-8:45 PM EST, $55/three-week class

Time zone is East Coast USA. For Pacific (USA) time, subtract 3 hours, for Central European time, add 6 hours.

Elegant Arm Paths

September 15-29, 2020

Tuesdays 7:30 PM (75 min)

Class recordings are available for a full week after each class!

$55/three-week class – Get $10 off till September 7!

Learn to integrate elegant arm movements into your dance! This 3-week online class will train you to have seemingly effortless frames, expressive dancing arms, and coordinated body movements, eliminating awkward elbows and listless wrists through detailed muscular engagement.

Emoting with the Upper Body

October 6-27, 2020 (no class 10/13)

Tuesdays 7:30 PM (75 min)

Class recordings are available for a full week after each class!

$55/three-week class – Get $10 off till September 29!

Our faces are not the only expressive part of the body! How can we use the chest, back, and arms to project emotion? Come learn in this 3-week online class! Using both dance technique and non-verbal theatrical concepts, we’ll explore the ways our belly dance movements of the ribcage, shoulders, neck, and arms can be used to deliberately bring a special dimension to your dancing.

One with the Air: Expressive Veil

November 3-17, 2020

Tuesdays 7:30 PM (75 min)

Class recordings are available for a full week after each class!

$55/three-week class – Get $10 off till September 7!

Learn to make your veil work seem effortless in this 3-week online class. No more fighting with your veil to make it do what you want. Using airflow, extension, and body lines, Rosa will teach you to work *with* your veil rather than fighting it! As a dance partner, the veil can be absolutely mesmerizing. Learn to emphasize the natural grace and elegance of silk. We will cover different ways of holding the veil to achieve different effects, wrapping and unwrapping with ease, tosses, transitions, and single arm work, all deliberately using the air as an integral part of the dance. A rectangular silk veil 3-3.5 yards is recommended.

Please note: Refunds are not available. Registration can be transferred to another attendee by emailing Rosa.

5. Intro to Adult Ballet with Rosa – Online Class starts 9/16

Date: Starts 9/16/2020

Feel taller and more graceful, gently develop flexibility and strength… Yes, YOU can learn ballet!

Rosa’s classes are all online this season, so you can easily attend from home (or sneak away from work!) for some movement joy and relief. People of all genders and body types are welcomed and affirmed. This class is open to folks who are 18+.

Intro to Adult Ballet:

– Wed 6:00 PM EST or Fri 10:30 AM EST, 75 min

– 6 weeks starting week of 9/16

– Class recordings are available for a full week following each class so you can make your own study schedule.

– Perfect for total beginners of all genders, abilities, and body types!

– $100/six-week class. Get $10 off till 9/7! Payment plan available.

Learn more and reserve your spot today!

rosanoreen.com/classes/ballet/