An internationally coordinated, 40-day campaign that aims to end abortion locally through prayer and fasting, community outreach, and peaceful vigils, will have three sites in Maine from Sept.23 through Nov. 1.

“40 Days for Life” vigils are planned for Portland, Bangor and Houlton, as participants will dedicate their time to carrying out 40-day prayer vigils outside facilities that provide and promote abortion. All are welcome to participate. The vigils are peaceful and educational as those who are called to stand witness send a powerful message to the community about the tragic reality of abortion. Here are the details on the three Maine events:





Portland — The vigil will be held each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Planned Parenthood, located on 443 Congress Street in Portland. To participate, call Claudia at 207-613-5910, email 40daysportland@gmail.com or visit the event’s website (www.40daysforlife.com/Portland-2) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/fortydaysforlifeportlandme).

Bangor — The vigil will be held each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. next to the entrance to Evergreen Woods office park, located on 700 Mt. Hope Avenue in Bangor. To participate, call Margaret at 207-852-5843, email bangor40days@yahoo.com or visit the event’s website www.40daysforlife.com/bangor.

Houlton — The vigil will be held at Houlton Family Planning, located on the corner of Burleigh and Military Streets in Houlton. Times are still to be determined. Participants are asked to park at the old County Yankee store parking lot and avoid blocking the entrance to the loading dock. To participate or for more information, contact Peggy Robinson at 207-694-2372 or meinmaine578@yahoo.com.

Originally started in 2004, the “40 Days for Life” name refers to a repeated pattern of events lasting for 40 days in the Bible, such as Noah’s Ark, Moses’s 40 days on Mount Sinai and Jesus’s 40 days in the desert.