Acres of cornfields at a Leeds farm were destroyed when vandals apparently drove through the fields, according to the Maine Warden Service.

The incident occured at the Barker Farm sometime Friday night. Vandals allegedly drove through the farm’s fields ― which were full of harvestable corn ― in multiple sections.





The path of destruction was about 800 feet long and between 8-14 feet wide. The damage was discovered Saturday morning.

The Maine Warden Service has not identified any suspects connected to the incident, but are looking for anyone who has relevant information to share about the vandalism.

Anyone with information can contact the Warden Service at 207-624-7076.