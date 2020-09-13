This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as 31 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Sunday.





There have now been 4,863 coronavirus cases reported across Maine since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Saturday’s cumulative total to 4,832 down from 4,834, meaning there was an increase of 2 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

Of those, 4,376 have been confirmed positive, while 487 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reports.

New cases were reported in Cumberland (10), Androscoggin (7), Penobscot (1), York (11), Kennebec (1), Lincoln (2) and Oxford (1) counties, state data show.

The statewide death toll now stands at 136. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 431 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 15 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,226. That means there are 501 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 488 on Saturday.

A majority of the cases — 2,785 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,251 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 641, 251 and 987 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (40), Franklin (54), Hancock (52), Kennebec (200), Knox (33), Lincoln (38), Oxford (83), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (62), Somerset (74), Waldo (73) and Washington (15) counties. Information about where one additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 6,486,469 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 193,705 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.