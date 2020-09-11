Thursday’s announcement by the Maine Principals’ Association and various state agencies that most high school interscholastic sports may be played this fall has raised many questions for athletes, coaches and fans alike.

First and foremost, they want to know whether their schools will field teams.





Under revised guidelines designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the MPA gave the go-ahead to high school soccer, field hockey, cross country and golf. Football and volleyball, because of their designation as high-risk and medium-risk sports, and the indoor nature of volleyball, means they will not be played this fall.

The BDN is compiling here a working list of Maine high schools and their plans for the fall sports season.

If your school is not listed and you know for certain the situation in your district, please ask your school administrator to let us know by leaving a comment at the bottom of the story and/or by sending an email to bdnsports@bangordailynews.com

Here’s what we know at the moment.

Planning to play

These schools have approved or plan to approve playing fall sports:

Brewer, Bucksport (golf, cross country; others TBA) Caribou, Deer Isle-Stonington (golf, XC), Foxcroft Academy, Hermon, Maine Central Institute, Mount Desert Island (golf, XC); other sports pending approval), Orono, Presque Isle, Spruce Mountain (golf, XC)

Waiting to be determined

School administrators and school boards in these districts are still working on plans or have votes pending: Bangor, Belfast, Ellsworth, Fort Kent

Not fielding teams

The following schools are not planning to field sports teams this fall:

Camden Hills, Maine School of Science and Mathematics, North Haven, Sumner, Vinalhaven.