Hunters eager for the fall deer season won’t need to wait any longer to find out if they got a permit.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife on Friday released the results of the any-deer permit lottery. To find out if you got a permit, type your name in the searchable database below.

This year, nearly 110,000 any-deer permits were issued, a record number. It’s a 61 percent increase over 2019, when 68,145 permits were issued. The increase comes as wildlife officials work to better manage the state’s deer population.