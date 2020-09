A man arrested in connection with a robbery of a Bangor Savings Bank branch has a prior conviction of bank robbery.

Donald Turner, 48, of Old Town allegedly entered the bank on Hogan Road in Bangor about 2:25 p.m. Thursday and made a threat before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.





No one was hurt during the robbery.

Turner was arrested on First Street in Bangor about 6 p.m., and he was found in possession of a handgun, Betters said Friday.

Turner was on federal probation for a previous bank robbery, and he is being held on a federal arrest warrant for violating his probation, according to Betters.

Betters said charges in the Bangor Savings Bank robbery are pending.