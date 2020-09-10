This story will be updated.
Bangor police are searching for a suspect who fled on foot Thursday afternoon after allegedly robbing the Bangor Savings Bank branch on Hogan Road.
The suspect made a threat about having a weapon and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters. No one was hurt.
Police used a tracking dog to try to find the suspect, but were unsuccessful, Betters said. Bank security cameras captured images of the suspect.
The report of the robbery came in around 2:25 p.m.