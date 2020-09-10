This story will be updated.

Bangor police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a Bangor Savings Bank branch on Hogan Road. Credit: Bangor Police Department

Bangor police are searching for a suspect who fled on foot Thursday afternoon after allegedly robbing the Bangor Savings Bank branch on Hogan Road.





The suspect made a threat about having a weapon and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters. No one was hurt.

Police used a tracking dog to try to find the suspect, but were unsuccessful, Betters said. Bank security cameras captured images of the suspect.

The report of the robbery came in around 2:25 p.m.