This story will be updated.

Another 32 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Friday.





There have now been 4,792 coronavirus cases reported across Maine since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 4,760 on Thursday.

Of those, 4,317 have been confirmed positive, while 475 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reports.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (4), Cumberland (5), Hancock (1), Oxford (5), Penobscot (1), Waldo (1) and York (15) counties, state data show.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 134. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 432 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 38 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,191. That means there are 467 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 473 on Thursday.

A majority of the cases — 2,743 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday, there have been 316,638 negative test results out of 323,638 overall. About 1.8 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,231 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 635, 251 and 954 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (40), Franklin (53), Hancock (52), Kennebec (199), Knox (33), Lincoln (36), Oxford (80), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (62), Somerset (69), Waldo (73) and Washington (15) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 6,397,851 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 191,803 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.