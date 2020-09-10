A national small-business group on Thursday endorsed Republican Dale Crafts in this November’s 2nd Congressional District race.

David Clough, the Maine state director of the conservative National Federation of Independent Business, said in a statement that Crafts’ background as a business owner and his record in the Maine Legislature make him “a solid small business candidate”





“We are confident that he will continue to champion issues in Congress that are important to the family paychecks and community vitality our members provide,” Clough said in announcing the endorsement.

Crafts, a member of the federation, was awarded the group’s Guardian of Small Business award multiple times during his time in the Maine House from 2009 to 2017.

Crafts will face first-term U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat, in the 2nd District race.

It’s the group’s second endorsement of a statewide candidate ahead of the November election. The group endorsed Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins last month.