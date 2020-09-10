CAMDEN — Camden Opera House has been experimenting with ways to present live performance in these challenging times and will present its first online-only event Friday night, Sept. 18. Songs for Hope, a Maine singer-songwriter showcase, is a virtual benefit for New Hope for Women that will be livestreamed on the opera house’s Facebook page beginning at 7:30 p.m.

At the request of New Hope, the Songs For Hope benefit will be an audience-free livestream, so everyone can enjoy the show online for free. Acclaimed singer-songwriters Caroline Cotter, Emilia Dahlin and Sara Hallie Richardson will perform to raise awareness and donations for New Hope For Women, which provides support to victims affected by domestic violence, dating violence and stalking in Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo counties.





Cotter is an Americana folk artist with a captivating soprano voice and award-winning songwriting. Her latest album is “Home on The River.”

Dahlin is an award-winning singer/songwriter, teacher and community organizer known for raw, rootsy folk and dynamic jazz vocals.

Midcoast native Richardson performs and writes music in folk, indie and electronic styles. Her songs are known for dense vocal harmonies and soaring melodies.

During this one-of-a-kind show, streamed live from the opera house stage, viewers will be encouraged to donate via New Hope for Women, P.O. Box A, Rockland, ME 04841-0733 or directly at new-hope-for-women.square.site. Special thanks go to show sponsors Captain Swift Inn and 40 Paper Italian Bistro.

The Camden Opera House invites everyone to sit back and enjoy Songs for Hope in the comfort of their homes. The Facebook page is facebook.com/camdenoperahouse.

For more go to https://new-hope-for-women.square.site/ or https://www.facebook.com/camdenoperahouse.