ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND — MaineCF’s Ferrier Scholarship advisory committee has awarded $3,060 to three Bowdoinham residents and the Bowdoinham Community School. The scholarships enable students between the ages of 13 and 18 to pursue their artistic, academic, athletic and vocational or life’s passion outside of the traditional school environment.

This year’s cohort will use the funds to participate in softball pitching clinics, the Bath Area Family YMCA’s Freedom Tour 2021, and Central Maine United Soccer Club’s 2020-21 season. The grant to the Bowdoinham Community School will support extracurricular activities during the 2020-21 school year.

The application deadline for the Ferrier Scholarship is April 1, 2021. Eligible applicants must be residents of Bowdoinham between the ages of 13 and 18 who clearly demonstrate a need for financial assistance. Preference is for applicants who have resided in Bowdoinham for at least one year.

Applications are available at the Bowdoinham Town Office and Public Library and at the Maine Community Foundation website, http://www.mainecf.org. Please contact MaineCF’s Scholarship Funds Manager Liz Fickett at efickett@mainecf.org or 207-412-2015 if you have any questions.Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.