BANGOR — Knowing that the younger students look up to them, the older students at All Saints Catholic School in Bangor wanted to make sure that their young friends fully understood the importance of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The older students in grades 5 through 8 made COVID-19 awareness posters for the students in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade so they are aware of how to help and stay healthy,” said Matthew Houghton, principal of All Saints. “We will also share these posters around the school, classrooms, and parish office to make sure we all stay healthy and able to stay in school face to face.”

The project was led by Vanessa Rehmeyer, who is a science teacher at the school. All Saints opened for in-person and remote learning on Sept. 1.