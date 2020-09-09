WORCESTER, Massachusetts — The following local students have been named to first honors on the Clark University dean’s list. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester:

* Eliza S. Quinones, of Bangor





* Zoe L. Ellingwood, of Hampden and

* Kaylyn C. Larkin, of Veazie.

To be eligible for first honors, students must have a GPA of 3.8 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3 (all A+s).



