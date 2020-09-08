HOLE-IN-ONE

Valerie Ireland

HOLDEN, Maine — Valerie Ireland of Hampden recorded her second career hole-in-one at Traditions Golf Club on Aug. 27. She aced the 117-yard eighth hole with a 9-iron and the shot was witnessed by Shawn Ireland.

Peter Beaulieu

HAMPDEN, Maine — Peter Beaulieu shot a hole-in-one the 310-yard eighth hole at Hampden Country Club on Aug. 30. The ace on the par-4 hole came from the blue tees and was witnessed by Sharyl White.





Jeremy Dubay

BANGOR, Maine — Jeremy Dubay of Bangor aced the 153-yard third hole on the Championship Course at Bangor Municipal Golf Course on Sept. 1. He used a 7-iron for his second career hole-in-one and it was witnessed by Dan Bouttenot, Dan Poulin, and Susan Poulin while competing in the Hero’s, Hope, and Healing Scramble.

Ed Nason

BROOKS — Ed Nason of Swanville recorded his fifth career hole-in-one on Aug. 30 when he aced the 145-yard ninth hole at Country View Golf Course. He used an 8-iron for the shot, which was witnessed by John Cushman and Mike Newell.

MSGA

At Springbrook GC, Leeds

Regular tees — Gross Flight 1: Gary Manoogian 69, Tom Greer 74, Len Cole 76, Jeff Hevey 77, Tom Dupois 77, Tad Woolsey 77, Rocky Myers 77. Net 1: Peter Fryer 66, Steve Bodge 66, James Dillon 68, Darren Nelson 70. Senior tees — Gross Flight 1: Reid Birdsall 68, John Morin 73, John Emerson 75, Zibby Puleio 76, Sonny Ecker 76. Net 1: Jeff Kent 65, Dennis McDonald 66, Rick Simonds 68, Dennis Dube 70, Doug Prevost 70, Ira McLain 70.

Team BB 1 OF 4 — Gross: Gary Manoogian, Len Cole, Shawn McKague, Cash Wiseman 63, Gerald Grant, Sonny Ecker, Pat LaRoche, Paul Nichols 63. Net: Darren Nelson, Mike Brissette, Bill Oxley, Mike Dubois 58, Zibby Puleio, Dennis McDonald, Keith Lefebvre, Tom Plante 59, Bill Donovan, Rick Simonds, Reid Birdsall, Terry Bagley 59, Doug Prevost, Ed Peterson, Bob Coffman, Everett Stewart 59.

Black Tees Skins — Gross: No. 1 Tom Greer 3, No. 3 Tom Greer 3, No. 12 Tad Woolsey 3, No. 15 Leo Marquis 2. Net: No. 4 Darren Nelson 2, No. 11 Steve Bodge 2, No. 14 Mark Hammond 2. Blue Tees Skins — Gross: No. 6 Rick Simonds 3, No. 14 Jerry Mansfield 3. Net: No. 11 Jim Murphy 2.

Pins — Blue Tees: No. 2 Mark Susi 6-4, No. 8 Dennis McDonald 7-2, No. 13 Steve Wiley 1-5, No. 15 Jeff Kent 15-6. Black Tees: No.2 Gary Manoogian 3-9, No. 8 Rocky Myers 7-4, No. 13 Tom Skelton 6-8, No. 15 Leo Marquis 5-6.

At Piscataquis CC, Guilford

Thursday Night Mixed Scramble 1. Michael Wasilewski, Nick Schmeidehiemer and Rick Klien, 33. 2. Bill Kirby, Roberta Kirby and Frank Rollins, 34. 3. Jason Goggin, Maged Shahin, Butch Goodwin and Cameron Kain, 34. 4. Bobby Bradford, Shawn Pomerleau, Sue McAvoy and Michael Denny, 34. Pin: No. 6, Cameron Kain 16-2.

At Sawmill Woods GC, Clifton

Lobstafest Scramble — 1. Dave Trundy, Gary Morneault, Lisa Dennis, Darren Dennis, 56; 2. (tie) Wes Ellington, Thomas Deckers, Ryan Coffin, Ike Hangge, 58; 2. (tie) Gus Young, Carl Young, Matt Lahaye, Jack Martel, 58; 4. Peter Fournier, Adam Fournier, Corey Fournier, Nate Lonko, 59; 5. Amos Robichaud, Butch Robichaud, Andrew Robichaud, Kevin Copeland, 62; 6. Jim Hayes, AJ Hayes, Rob Hayes, Tyler Stewart, 63; 7. (tie) Missy Young, Warren Young, Mike Madore, Ron Allen, 64; 7. (tie) Pat Cormier, Mike Dore, Rob Howard, Andy Dore, 64; 9. (tie) Jeff Brann, Jim Brann, Troy Leavitt, Don Plank, 66; 9. (tie) Allan Hewey, Leeanne Hewey, Frank Rapp, 66; 11. Dan Gaddis, Dillon Gaddis, Ron Lyshon, Randy Varney, 68; Pins: No. 2 Missy Young, 2-5; No. 4 Jack Martel, 6-6

At Rockland GC

Weekend Results — Men’s Group: Individual Points: (tie) Bill Willis/John Spear +2; Team Points: Mike Bonzagni/Mark Manzi/Dan Edleman/Mer Doucette -5

At Hermon Meadow GC

Applebee’s 9th Annual Golf Tournament for Special Olympics —

Gross: 1. Al Porter, John Trott, Jim McInnis, Rick Boody 56, 2. M/C Marty Kelly, Randy Gifford, Mike Vanedistine, Dakota Batcheldor 57, 3. Marshall Foster, Wyatt Foster, Lance Bernier, Max Woodman 57; Net: 1. James Holmes, Shawn Holmes, Jeff Slocumb, Bob Tapley 52, 2. (tie) 2. M/C Mark Pierce, Chris Hink, Dillion Corliss, Brian Corliss 53, 3. Jacob Gran, Greg Reed, Mary Ginn, Kenny Ginn 53; Pins: No. 3 Andy Vaness 3-2, No. 8 John Trott 12-7, No. 12 Bill Stuart 3-8, No. 16 Marlene Vigor 8-10; Super Pin: Andy Vaness 3-2; Long Drive: Women: Kristy Cole, Men: Lance Bernier, Seniors: Al Porter Putting Contest: Ed Michaud, Chipping Contest (tie) Bill Stewart, Rick Randall; Women’s Division: Gross: Diane Herring, Sue Roberts, Cheryl Paulson, Karen Feeney 70; Net: Peg Buchanan, Marlene Vigor, Jean Bridges, Angie McCluskey 57

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Member-Guest Champions: Tony McKim & Darryl Day

At Lucerne GC

Senior Scramble Results — 1st John Somes, Ron Allen, Royce Morrison, Jim Awalt -7; tie David Gubler, Mark Johnson, Doug Stark, Dick Gassett -7; Alan Gray, Mark Molnar, Mike Dore, Dick Keene -7; Bruce Blanchard, Lou Martin, Ralph Alley, Warren Young -5; Rocky Alley, Bob Leighton, Rich Skorski, Jerry Noble -4; Bill Brooks, Bill Ferris, Bob Carter, Bob Wilks -4; Bary Harris, Russ Black, Jim Bonzey, Joe Grover -4; Jim Oreskovich, Chuck Hodge, Bob McKenney, John Shoppe -3; Bob Tweedie, Kerry Woodbury, Bob Fraser, Bill Nickels -2. Pins: No. 2 Alan Gray 8-6, No. 6 Bob Tweedie 5-5

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Golf Wars Scramble League — Gross: 1. Slosh Factor 30, 2. Grip It & Sip It 30, 3. The Crickers 31; Net: 1. Happy Hookers 26.5, 2. Underdogs 28.25, 3. Fearsome 28.9; Pins: 4. Mike Modeen 15-9, 15. Sean Parady 15-0

At Hermon Meadow GC

Ladies Scramble — Yellow Ball Tournament: Scramble Gross: 1 Durice Washburn, Lesley Snyer, Lois Adams 36; 2 Jody Lyford, Karen Feeney, Deb Gray 38;Yellow Ball Gross: 1 BJ Porter, Cheryl Paulson, Debbie Falkenburg 41, 2 Diane Herring, Angie McCluskey, Elaine Lovett 46; Pins: No. 3 Diane Herring 10-5, No. 8 Debbie Falkenburg 14-3

Eastern Maine Seniors

At Waterville CC

Team Gross: 1 tie Don Montandon, Rich Economy, Dave Dunham, Moe McLaughlin 68; Steve Belyea, Jim Raye, Sonny Myers, Mark Anderson 68; Net: 1 Rick Cronin, Slim Peaslee, Harvey Peterson, Jeff Shula 58; 2 Don McCubbin, Lee Kaufman, Randy Irish, John Herzberg 59

Class A Gross: 1 Don Montandon 78, 2 PJ Davis 91; Net; 1 tie Clarence Blessard 74, Peter Burke 74; Class B Gross: 1 tie Bob Braun 75, Bob Delio 75, 3 Mark Pierce 79, 4 tie Craig Miller 81, Joel Greatorex 81; Net: 1 Steve Belyea 65, Tom McDonald 66, Don McCubbin 68, Slim Peaslee 71; Class C Gross: 1 Barry Hobert 79, 2 tie George Jacobson 81, Mike O’Hara 81, 4 Colby Clendenning 82; Net: 1 Jeff Shula 69, 2 tie Linzy Norris 70, Gary Monroe 70, Rob Brown 70; Class D Gross: 1 John Johnston 81, 2. Joe Sala 85, 3 Dick Clements 86, 4 Lee Robinson 90; Net: John Simpson 70, 2 Bill Farthing 73, 3 tie Jack MacBrayne 74, Lee Kaufman 74; Class E Gross: 1 Steve Norton 88, 2 Bucky Owen 91; Net: 1 Ed Soule 73, 2 Don Means 75; Super Seniors Gross: 1 Dave Dais 103; Net: 1 Cecil Eastman 80

At Traditions GC, Holden

Women’s League — 1. Tammy Curtis, Charlotte Dunifer, Jeannette Laplante, 33; 2. Mary Smith, Rita Stimpson, Bonnie Richards, Jean Young, 33; 3. Susan Payne, Ellen Libby, Marilyn Hughes, 34; 4. Winnie Coleman, Lesley Waterman, Loretta Robichaud, 35; 5. Shelley Drillen, Rachel Lapointe, Marcia Biggane, Stevie Lord, 36; 6. Jill Russell, Peggy Larabee, Dianne Swandal, Beverly Goldstone, 37; 7. Nancy Carney, Beth Wolverton, Hilda Wardwell, Irene Woodford, 38; 8. Holly Taylor, Jane Levie, Betty Jamison, Kathy Anderson, 38. Fewest Putts Winner: Winnie Coleman, Lesley Waterman, Loretta Robichaud (11 putts).

MSGA Women

At The Meadows GC, Litchfield

Gross — Flight 1: Liz Coffin 75, Liz Wiltshire 78, Sally Stockman 80. Flight 2: Judy Edgecomb 91, Maggie Black 96, Jean Bridges 98. Net — Flight 1: Kathy-Rae Emmi 66, Juliette Jones 67, Pearl St. Pierre 67. Flight 2: Birdie Pearse 70, Barb Radziewicz 70, Linda Legacy 71. Gross skins: No. 7 Liz Coffin 2, No. 9 Liz Wiltshire 3, No. 10 Liz Coffin 4, No. 11 Kathy-Rae Emmi 2, No. 15 Marlene Viger 2, No. 17 Sherrie Thomas 2. Net skins: No. 4 Maggie Black 3, No. 8 Pearl St. Pierre 3.

At Val Halla GC, Cumberland Center

Flight 1 — Gross: Ruby Haylock 82; Erin Leland 84; Maureen Wedge 84; Sue Waltz 86; Sally Williams 86; Kathi O’Grady 86; Heidi Haylock 86; Net: Bernice Vadnais 71; Linda Varrell 72; Jane Rollinson 74; Barbara Ropke 74; Flight 2 — Gross: Donna Brewster 80; Maureen Lano 90; Karen-Lee Moody 90; Joy Eon 91; Net: Barbara Deschenes 72; Mary Palman 73; Patricia Bouton 74; Elaine Politis 74; Vicki Lindquist 74; Flight 3 — Gross: Bobbie White 90; Emily Jones 93; Donna Applebee 93; Evie Graham 95; Nancy Bither 95; Net: Laura Lipman 71; Patty McDonald 71; Debbie Porter 72; Flight 4 — Gross: Susan McLain 96; Diantha Harrington 99; Linda Laughlin 100; Irene Schultz 100; Net: Debbie Cronan 73; Cindy Maxsimic 74; Daphne Warren 74; Cathy Line 75; Flight 5 — Gross: Janet Lee 100; Ramona Hyszczak 102; Polly Hoffman 103; June Bureau 104; Net: Barb Hintze 72; Linda Morin-Pasco 73; Zoe Wyman 74; Patricia Macdonald 74; Skins Gross: Susan Tartre 4th ; Heidi Haylock 6th; Ruby Haylock 11th; Lisa Wintle 18th; Net: Cathy Leblanc 3rd; Debbie Porter 12th

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Golf Wars Scramble League — Gross: 1. Par Pals 29, 2. John Daly’s 30, 3. Operation Hack 32; Net: 1. Smokin Greens 26.55, 2. Potential 26.9, 3. The Twist Offs 27; Pins: Hogan Haskell 8-3, 15. Steve Piecuch 4-3

At Northport GC

Twilight League — Class A Gross: 1 Kevin Dains 39, 2 Mike Knox 40, 3 tie Scott Bartlett, Terry Whitney 41; Net: 1 Jeff Dutch 35, 2 Alan Blood 36, 3 Kevin Nickerson 38; Class B Gross: 1 tie Paul Doody, Duke Marston, Greg McDaniel 45; Net: 1 Jim Boulier 32, 2 Mike Marriner 35, 3 tie Cory Chase, Greg Dutch, Scott Hawthorne 37

2nd Half Twilight Results —1. tie Team 1 Kevin Dains, Cory Chase, Chip Curry, Phil Bowen (34 pts); Team 3 Preston Ward, Paul Doody, Tony Gilmore, Duke Marston (34 pts); 3. Team 5 Terry Whitney, Dave Riley, Scott Hawthorne, Joel Bartlett (31 pts); 4 Team 7 Jeff Dutch, Kevin Nickerson, Mike Marriner, Greg Dutch (30 pts)

At Hidden Meadows GC, Old Town

Tuesday Senior League (par 35) — Gross. 1. Gary Caswell 37, 2. Joe Severance 39, 3. Kevin Labree 40, 4. Gerry Robertson 41, Neil Labbe 41. Net. 1. Walt Gallant 29, 2. Greg Bosse 30, 3. Bob Cust 30, 4. Fred Ouellette 31, 5. Gene Fadrigon 31, 6. Rich Dressler 31. Pins. No. 4 Alan Cust 6-9, No. 8 Walt Gallant 7-1.

At Traditions GC, Holden

Men’s Senior League — 1. Robbie Robinson, Roger Theriault, Don Payne, John Porter, 31; 2. Cliff Wilbur, Bruce Wiersma, Ron Goldstone, 31; 3. Jim Oreskovich, Butch Robichaud, Merle Trimm, 35; 4. Nick Fox, Terry Savage, Charlie Perkins, 36.

At Pine Hill GC, Brewer

Dawson Insurance Mens’ League — Scramble Format: 1. Matching Cards: Shawn Sutherland, Justin Hatch, Aaron Largay, 29; 2. Jeremy White, Dana Wardwell, Nick Coffin, 29; 3. By Draw, Mark Brown, Dave Dumont, Ryan Hanscom, 30; Merle Goodrich, Peter Stewart, Ken Hanscom, 30. Steve Williams, Phil Pushard, Matt Pushard, 30; 7. Dave Lewis, Joe Cyr, Chris Libby, 31; 8. Tie, Craig Carson,Larry Brooks, Jon Hutchins, 32; Tom Dee, Adrian Yanofski, Adam Freeman, 32; Barry Defilip, Bruce Blanchard, Steve Allen, 32; 10.Larry Freeman, Rick Wilson, Mike Danforth, 33; Pins: No. 7. Larry Brooks 16-4, No. 9. Adam Freeman 12-4.

At Barren View GC, Jonesboro

Senior Scramble — 1. Brian Cates, Joe Grover, Warren Young, Eric White -6; 2. Sue Derickson, Brene Johnson, Walter Knight, Doug Sprinkle -5 (won putt-off); 3. Nancy Cunliffe, Dennis Lewey, Chuck Nevala, Tim Finan -5; 4. Chuck Bourdeau, John Rogers, Sonny Beal -4 (won putt-off); 5. Andy Anderson, Mark Altvater, Fred Walton, Alan Geel -4; Pins: No. 2 Bill Weidner 1-2; Pin No. 5 Wayne Hooper 5-2

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Men’s Group Team Stableford: 1st Mike James, Sam Gaines, Dean Bryer 74 points, 2nd Jim McFarland, Doug Lee, Nat Fenton 71 points; Net Skins: 4. Mike Kiick, 5. Mike James, 11. Dean Bryer

Ladies League Scramble — Gross: Jacque Fitzpatrick, Kim Collier, Emily Carter, Cathy Nicholson 36; Net: Heather Lewis, Betsy Corrigan, Janet McEachern, Edi Hall 34; Pin: 15. Janet McEachern 12-3

At Bangor Muni GC

Twilight League — Stableford Best 3 of 3 Balls: Gross: 1. Nick Carparelli, Adam Leadbetter, Mike O’Hara 118. 2. Dave Crichton, Gregg Tweedie, Bruce Thompson 118. 3. Josh Hawkes, John Hoyt, Calvin Jordan 119. 4. Bill O’Rourke, Tony Reynolds, Terrie Townsend 120. 5. Dean Bowden, Bruce Noddin, Bob Tweedie 123. Net: 1. Peter Baldacci, Dave Brewer, Peter Webb 98. 2. Art Kotredes, Todd Scripture, Bruce Stewart 99. 3. Bob Boulier, Ken Colpritt Jr., John Franck 102. 4. Jeff Leadbetter, Steve Stanley, John Violette 104. 5. Jeff Kinney, John Leblanc, Bob Leighton 106.

At Hermon Meadow GC

Thursday Morning Stableford — 1. Mike Norris, Doug Chambers +4, 2. (tie) John Olesniewicz, Bob Downing +3, Tom Berry, Lou Demmons +3, 4. Joel McCluskey, Dave Mussulman +1, 5. (tie) John Ewer, John Arsenault E, Tracy Gran, Jr., Lloyd Scripture E, Bruce Ellis, Steve Caouette E, Pins: No. 3. John Gallant 1-9, No. 8 Roy Leighton 9-1, No. 9 Thea Davis 14-10, No. 12 Tracy Gran, Jr. 11-5, No. 16 Bob Downing 6-9, Skins: No. 2 Dave Mussulman, No. 4 Mike Norris, No. 7 Thea Davis, No. 13 Mike Norris, No. 14 Heokbum Kwon, No. 15 Brian Treadwell.

At Bangor Muni GC

Cross Country Net — Net: 1. Deb Gonyar 24. 2. Robin Ashe 26. 3. Sue Collins 27. 4. Marilyn Hughes 29. 5. Sue Hunter 30. Tie. Karen Bamford 30. Tie. Peggy Larrabee 30.

At Rockland GC

Ladies Association Results — Gross/Net/Putts: A Flight — Gross: 1. Sally Stockman 87, 2. Sue Wootton 94; Net: 1. Kathy Macpherson 74, 2. Molly Mugler 80; Putts: Sally Stockman 28; B Flight — Gross: 1. (tie) Marty Jones & Monica Clark 109; Net: 1. Mary Clewett 76, 2. Joni Hall 81; Putts: Martha Bouchard 30; Pins: No. 5 Kathy Harper; No. 10 Mary Clewett; No. 18 Kate Hewlett

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Men’s Twilight League — 1. Chris White +6, 2. Jim Barkhouse +2, 3. Troy Lewis +1, 4. Tony DeMuro E, Scott Henggeler E, John Fitzpatrick E, Randy Stanley E; Pins: 6. Mike James 1-6, 9. Brent Barker 28-0

Men’s League Results: 1. Mike James, Jim McFarland, Dick Collier, Duane Bartlett 82, 2. Randy Stanley, Bill Klaver, Troy Lewis, Dave Corrigan 76, 2. Les Harbour, Mark Wanner, Cornell Knight, Richard Dow 76, 4. Jim Barkhouse, Basil Eleftheriou, John Fitzpatrick, Chris White 74, 5. Brent Barker, Bryan Maurais, Brian Alderman, Peter Swanson 71; Dream Team: Randy Stanley, Bryan Maurais, Mark Wanner, Duane Bartlett

At Piscataquis CC, Guilford

Thursday Night Mixed Scramble — 1. Bill Kirby, Roberta Kirby and Randy Martell, 32. 2. Bobby Bradford, Michael Wasilewski and Sue McAvoy, 32. 3. Frank Rollins, Chuck Libby and Robert Trotter, 35. 4. Rick Klein, Shawn Pomerleau and Debbie Wasilewski, 35. Pin: No. 6 Bill Kirby 2-9

At Pine Hill GC, Brewer

Friday Senior League (Sept. 4) — Modified Stableford: 1. Bob Sekera, Peter Beatham, Pumpkin Beatham, Phil Reed,+18; 2. Kermit Bailey, Chris Dunifer, Robbie Robinson, John Roach, +10; 3. Bob King, Rick Robertson, Don Rowe, Grady Stevenson, +8; 4. Ralph Holyoke, Don Harriman, Dan Watters, Ed St Heart, -2; Bruce Blanchard, Bruce Dunifer, Dawn England, Jim Blakeman, -2; 6. Wayne Walls, Jim Hancock, Duane Hanson, Mike Boothby, -5; 7. Tim Gallant, Wayne Harriman, John Richard, Dick Crawford, -14; Pins: No. 7. Robbie Robinson,8-7 9. Jim Blakeman 14-8; 16. Bruce Dunifer, 14-10; 18.Robbie Robinson,8-6.

MSGA Men

At Norway CC

Regular tees — Gross: Flight 1: Ricky Jones 66, Andrew Richards 67, Garrett Olsen 68, Dave Luce 69, Jon Ladd 69. Net 1: Nick Curit 63, Mike Harnden 68, Kevin Nickerson 68, Heath Cowan 68. Senior — Gross: Flight 1: Cash Wiseman 68, Tom Bean 69, Phil Barter 69, Brewster Burns 69. Net 1: Wayne Kuvaja 65, Doug Boyink 67, Mark Cloutier 68, John B Morin 70, Doug Craib 70. Gross: Flight 2 2: Robert Holden 76, Bob Handville 79, Paul Connolly 80, Ray Ross 80. Net 2: Barry Bernard 66, Bill Adamson 67, Mike Mogan 67, Chris Stratos 68, Pete Southworth 68.

Team — 1 Gross and 1 Net: Dave Verrier, Andrew Richards, Kelly Boynton, John Welch 125, Whit Lesure, Bill Kavanaugh, Wayne Kuvaja, Robert Holden 127, Garrett Olson, Brown Martin, Max Arsenault, Scott Price 128, Butch Kennedy, Tim Mariano, Tim Dow, Mark Hammond 129, Ricky Jones, Jon Hardy, Chris Seavey, Jim Raye 129, Xander Rich, Mike J White, Mike Mogan, Phil Barter 129, Heath Cowan, Ty Cowan, Steve Bodge, Mike Salisbury 129.

Friday Skins — Gross: No. 7 Garrett Olson 3, No. 17 Jeff Goodwin 3. Net: No. 2 Mark Hampton 1, No. 3 Vic Gaudreau 2, No. 4 Bill Adamson 2, No. 10 Bob Coffman 2, No. 11 John B Morin 1, No. 15 Ira McLain 1. Saturday Skins — Gross: No. 2 Heath Cowan 2, No. 9 Mike Nappi 2, No. 16 Andrew Richards 3. Net: No. 3 Ray Ross 2, No. 10 Pete Pacholski 2, No. 12 Tom W Cloutier 2. Friday Pins: No. 2 Garrett Olson 6-8, No. 6 Butch Kennedy 6-6, No. 11 Butch Kennedy 3-3, No. 15 Tim Dow 3-3. Saturday Pins: No. 2 Craig Lapierre 12-2, No. 6 Ty Cowan 3-3, No. 11 Scott Tabb 13-2, No. 15 Heath Cowan 1-2.

LOCAL

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Saturday results — Gross Skins: 5. Marcus Maffucci; 7. Brent Barker; 13. Brent Barker; Net Skins: 2. Jared Erskine; 3. Stephen Leiser; 4. Robert Hanscome; 9. Richard Collier; 12. Robert Hanscome; 13. Jared Erskine; 17. Mark Hanscome; 18. Mark Hanscome

Sunday Results — Gross Skins: 4. Brent Barker; 5. Brent Barker; 7. Tom Richardson; 10. Brent Barker; 15. Mike Harkins; Net Skins: 8. Keith Clark;

16. Peter Swanson; 18. Tom Richardson; Pins: 4. Steve Snurkowski 9-11;

9. Steve Snurkowski 5-10; 15. Bryan Maurais 16-8

At Hermon Meadow GC

Sunday Ladies League — Gross: 1 Jody Lyford 81, 2 Cheryl Paulson 91, 3 Nancy Hart 92; Net: 1 BJ Porter 73, Karen Feeney 74, Angie McCluskey 75; Pins: No. 3 Angie McCluskey 25-0, No. 12 BJ Porter 17-10, No. 16 Nancy Hart 5-8; Putts: Karen Feeney 26