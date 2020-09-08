This story will be updated.

Maine’s economic output could decrease by 15 percent in the next 30 years if the state does not take action to address climate change, according to a new analysis prepared for the Maine Climate Council.





The multi-faceted report from Eastern Research Group and Synapse Energy Economics is part of a nearly two-year process for the council convened by Gov. Janet Mills to develop a climate action plan. That plan will serve as a blueprint lawmakers can use to meet Maine’s energy goals, which include having a carbon-neutral economy by 2045 and getting 100 percent of electricity from renewable resources while cutting emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

One section exploring the cost of the state not taking action to counter the effects of climate change shows that the state’s lucrative tourism industry has the most to lose. One scenario considered how a singular climate-related event — such as massive flooding — could affect the industry, while a second modeled how constant “shocks” to the economy from the more gradual effects of climate change would play out. A third predicted how increasing shocks over time could affect output.

The “constant” scenario was found to be the most dire for the tourism industry: it predicted a 17 percent decrease in goods and services produced by 2050 and a 19 percent decrease specifically in the winter tourism sector. But if effects increase steadily over time — particularly if the tourism industry were hit by a challenge such as sea level rise — Maine’s economic output would go down by 15 percent, according to the report.

The loss would primarily hit Maine’s York County beach economies, which brought in nearly 14 million visitors who collectively spent $1.7 billion in 2018, according to state data. Without mitigation, those dollars will be severely reduced: the report estimates a 1.6-foot increase in sea level will erode the region’s beaches by 43 percent, translating to a potential $136 million annual decrease in spending.

Erosion of beaches and dunes would have an ecological effect, too, erasing “essential ecosystem services such as habitats that support coastal biodiversity as well as natural protection from flooding,” the report notes.

Although the forest industry would not be severely hampered by climate change itself, the steady development of Maine’s natural working lands could translate to climbing “social costs” — meaning the cost communities and individuals would sustain to mitigate climate change.

That’s because the forests sequester 75 percent of the state’s annual carbon emissions, serving as a built-in mitigation measure, the report notes. But if development rates increase from 10,000 acres of development annually to 15,000 acres in 2030 and 20,000 in 2050, the state could cumulatively lose the ability to sequester over 543,000 metric tons of carbon by 2100, costing society over $54 million.