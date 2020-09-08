LEWISTON — All are invited to gather for a healing prayer service at Holy Cross Church, located on 1080 Lisbon Street in Lewiston, on Friday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., parochial vicar at Prince of Peace Parish, will preside at the service. To attend, register at www.princeofpeace.me. Social distancing and crowd restriction protocols will be followed at the service.

Catholics believe that healing occurs during all Masses through the gift of the Holy Spirit. During a healing Mass and service, participants must remain open to the Holy Spirit and invite Him into their hearts in order for healing to take place. The theme of the entire mass is healing, from the celebrant to the music to the participants to prayer teams. Pam Vaillancourt will offer the music at the service. Every situation is different but most involved say they receive an increase in awareness of Jesus being present and bringing peace and renewed strength.

For more information, call Prince of Peace Parish at 207-777-1200.