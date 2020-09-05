One man was killed and six other people were seriously injured in a late night automobile crash in Palmyra, police said.

Adam Webber, 25, of Hudson, was reported dead as troopers arrived at the site of the crash reported at 2:13 a.m. Saturday morning near 156 Warren Hill Road in Palmyra.





Six others inside Webber’s Ford F350 truck were transported to Sebasticook Valley Hospital where their injuries are being treated.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash in which alcohol and speeding were likely factors, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation. Police have asked anyone with information to contact state trooper Garrett Booth at 207-624-7076.