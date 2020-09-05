Health officials on Saturday reported 35 new coronavirus cases in the state.

Saturday’s report brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,667. Of those, 4,197 have been confirmed positive, while 470 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





New cases were reported in Androscoggin (3), Aroostook (1), Cumberland (4), Kennebec (2), Oxford (2), Penobscot (6), Sagadahoc (1), Somerset (1) and York (13) counties, state data show. Information about where additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 134. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 424 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, five people are currently hospitalized, with two in critical care and two on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 31 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,037. That means there are 527 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 492 on Friday.

A majority of the cases — 2,675 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday, there had been 294,657 negative test results out of 301,243 overall. Just over 2 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,216 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 623, 246 and 884 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (39), Franklin (53), Hancock (50), Kennebec (195), Knox (33), Lincoln (36), Oxford (73), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (62), Somerset (62), Waldo (70) and Washington (15) counties. Information about the location of two other cases was not available Saturday morning.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 6,202,483 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 187,777 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.